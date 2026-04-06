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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Interactive Korean BBQ with Hot Pot and Viral Soft Serve Margaritas

David Elder digs into a hands-on dining experience at KPOT KOREAN BBQ AND HOT POT and cools off with over-the-top soft serve margaritas at THE RODEO BAR AND GRILL

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 040626 KPOT (KSAT 2026)

KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

7741 N Loop 1604 E, Live Oak, TX 78233

KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot offers an interactive, all-you-can-eat dining experience that blends two popular Asian culinary traditions under one roof. Guests can grill meats like beef bulgogi, short ribs, and prime brisket right at their table, or build their own hot pot with a variety of broths, vegetables, noodles, and proteins for a fully customizable meal.

The restaurant also features a sauce and appetizer bar with items like kimchi, pickled vegetables, and house-made sauces that allow diners to personalize every bite. With a lively atmosphere and a focus on shared meals, KPOT creates a social dining experience that brings friends and family together over bold flavors and hands-on cooking.

TXE 040626 RodeoMarg (KSAT 2026)

THE RODEO BAR AND GRILL

7247 Bandera Rd, Leon Valley, TX 78238

The Rodeo Bar and Grill in Leon Valley serves up a mix of Mexican and seafood favorites in a casual, welcoming setting. Known for its made-to-order dishes, the menu includes everything from breakfast tacos and tortas to fajitas and shrimp cocktail, all prepared with bold seasoning and fresh ingredients.

The restaurant has gained attention for its viral soft serve margaritas, available in flavors like strawberry, mango, or a mix of both, often topped with chamoy and Tajin. Paired with crowd favorites like enchiladas, carne asada, and tender steak, the drinks and dishes have made this eatery a popular stop for locals looking for flavorful food and a fun atmosphere.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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