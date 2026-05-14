Texas Eats NOW: Authentic Street Tacos and Modern Mediterranean Flavors

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051426 Taco16 (KSAT 2026)

TACO 16TH STREET

5545 NW Loop 410, Ste 112, San Antonio, TX 78238

Taco 16th Street is a family-owned San Antonio taqueria serving authentic Chihuahua-style street tacos and traditional Mexican comfort food on the city’s Northwest Side. Known for its flavorful meats, welcoming atmosphere, and affordable prices, the local favorite has developed a loyal following thanks to its popular $1 Al Pastor taco specials offered every Tuesday and Thursday. Guests regularly pack the restaurant for its fresh ingredients, fast service, and wide variety of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and Mexican street-style snacks.

The taqueria is especially known for its Al Pastor tacos, featuring marinated pork cooked with bold spices and served with fresh toppings from the restaurant’s salsa bar. Other customer favorites include barbacoa, bistec, tripitas, alambre, and hearty bowls of fideo. Taco 16th Street combines classic street food flavors with a clean, family-friendly setting, making it a standout destination for diners searching for authentic and affordable Mexican cuisine in San Antonio.

TXE 051426 Ladino (KSAT 2026)

LADINO

200 E Grayson St, Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino is an acclaimed Modern Mediterranean restaurant located in San Antonio’s Pearl District, offering bold live-fire cooking and Sephardic-inspired cuisine from Chef Berty Richter. Since opening in 2022, the upscale yet approachable restaurant has earned national attention for its fresh wood-fired pita, seasonal dips, grilled meats, and vibrant flavors influenced by the Eastern Mediterranean. The restaurant’s name references the historic Judeo-Spanish language, reflecting Chef Richter’s personal heritage and culinary inspiration.

Inside the stylish Pearl space, guests can enjoy dishes like lamb and beef dumplings, saffron chicken, roasted vegetables, and signature spreads including hummus and tirshi, a butternut squash and harissa dip. Ladino’s warm atmosphere, attentive service, and expansive terrace have helped establish it as one of San Antonio’s premier dining destinations for date nights and special occasions. With its emphasis on live-fire cooking, seasonal ingredients, and Mediterranean traditions, Ladino continues to bring a distinctive culinary experience to the city’s growing food scene.

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