Texas Eats NOW: Community Giving and Giant Pan Dulce Favorites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052126 San Antonio Food Bank (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK

5200 Historic, Old Hwy 90 W, San Antonio, TX 78227

The San Antonio Food Bank is one of the largest hunger-relief organizations in Southwest Texas, serving a 29-county area and distributing millions of meals each year to families in need. Founded in 1980, the nonprofit has become a vital community resource through emergency food assistance, urban farming, workforce programs, and benefit support services. Beyond food distribution, the organization works with more than 500 partner agencies, including shelters, churches, senior centers, and community pantries, helping provide meals and resources to more than 105,000 individuals every week.

This summer, the San Antonio Food Bank is launching its second annual Restaurant Weeks: A Farm-to-Table Experience, running June 6 through June 20. Participating restaurants and bars across San Antonio will feature specialty food and drink items inspired by produce grown at the organization’s Urban Farm. For every featured item sold, $1 will be donated to the Food Bank’s Summer Meals for Kids program, helping provide seven meals to children facing food insecurity during the summer months. The initiative also aims to support local restaurants during the slower summer season while spotlighting fresh, locally grown ingredients cultivated right here in San Antonio.

TXE 052126 La Mejor Bakery (KSAT 2026)

LA MEJOR BAKERY

7205 Somerset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78211

La Mejor Bakery is a family-owned San Antonio panaderia known for serving authentic Mexican sweet bread and oversized conchas that have become a local sensation. Located on the city’s South Side, the bakery has built a loyal following through fresh, scratch-made pastries prepared daily in a traditional neighborhood bakery setting. Customers grab a tray and browse rows of colorful pan dulce, including conchas, empanadas, marranitos, and fresh bolillos, all made with classic recipes and affordable prices.

The bakery is especially famous for its giant themed conchas, which regularly go viral across social media for their massive size and festive decorations tied to local events and sports teams. Despite the oversized creations, La Mejor continues to focus on traditional baking techniques and fresh ingredients that keep customers returning for warm pastries and nostalgic flavors. Whether stopping in for a quick breakfast or picking up a box of sweet bread for the family, La Mejor Bakery remains one of San Antonio’s favorite neighborhood bakeries for authentic pan dulce.

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