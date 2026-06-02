Texas Eats NOW: Rooftop Yucatán Flavors and French Comfort Food

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051526 Aleteo (KSAT 2026)

ALETEO AT THE MONARCH

222 South Alamo Street San Antonio, Texas 78205

Perched on the 17th floor of The Monarch Hotel, Aleteo is one of San Antonio’s newest rooftop dining destinations. Opened in 2026, the restaurant offers sweeping views of the downtown skyline while showcasing the bold flavors of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Led by chef Jae H. Lee, Aleteo combines refined cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a sophisticated atmosphere that has quickly made it a popular destination for date nights, celebrations, and special occasions.

The menu highlights coastal Mexican flavors through dishes such as fresh ceviches, aguachiles, Octopus Maya with bone marrow, beef rib mole, and lechon asado. Guests can pair their meals with mezcal-forward cocktails and a curated selection of agave spirits while dining beneath a striking canopy inspired by monarch butterfly wings. House-made tortillas crafted from volcanic stone-ground masa further elevate the experience, helping establish Aleteo as one of downtown San Antonio’s most exciting culinary additions.

TXE 060226 Brasserie Mon (KSAT 2026)

BRASSERIE MON CHOU CHOU

312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is a celebrated French restaurant located in San Antonio’s Historic Pearl district. Founded by a team of French expatriate chefs, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its approachable take on traditional French cuisine, combining classic techniques with a lively, welcoming atmosphere. The name, which translates to a term of endearment similar to “my darling,” reflects the warm hospitality and comforting flavors that define the dining experience.

The menu showcases French comfort food inspired by family recipes and regional specialties. Popular dishes include tableside raclette served over baguette, rich lobster bisque baked in puff pastry, steak frites, rabbit à la moutarde, and a rotating selection of imported cheeses presented from an elegant cheese trolley. Guests can also enjoy French favorites such as coq au vin, French onion soup, crème brûlée, and chocolate pot de crème, all served in a vibrant dining room that captures the charm of a classic Parisian brasserie.

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