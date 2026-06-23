Texas Eats NOW: Frights at the Alamo and Fresh Flavors Take Flight at SAT

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 062326 Scream Experiment (KSAT 2026)

THE SCREAM EXPERIMENT

123 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

The Scream Experiment is a year-round haunted attraction in downtown San Antonio that combines immersive storytelling, live actors, and theatrical scares inside the fictional Restful Sleep Hotel. Guests become participants in a paranormal investigation as they navigate dimly lit hallways, encounter mysterious spirits, and uncover the secrets behind a series of unexplained deaths. Developed by Phillips Entertainment, the attraction offers a horror experience that relies on practical effects, detailed sets, and interactive performances to keep visitors on edge.

Unlike traditional seasonal haunted houses, The Scream Experiment operates throughout the year, giving thrill seekers a chance to experience spooky entertainment beyond Halloween. Tickets start at $29.99, and locals with valid identification can currently take advantage of a buy one, get one free promotion running through July 31. The attraction is recommended for older children and adults looking for a suspenseful and highly immersive adventure in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

TXE 062326 SA Airport (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

The San Antonio International Airport continues to expand its dining offerings by showcasing some of the city’s most celebrated chefs and culinary concepts. Approximately 75% of the airport’s food and beverage program highlights local flavors, giving travelers a taste of San Antonio before they depart or shortly after they arrive. During today’s visit, Texas Eats NOW spotlighted three newly announced concepts led by chefs Jason Dady, Elizabeth Johnson, and Johnny Hernandez.

Travelers passing through Terminal A can look forward to enjoying Tuscan-inspired pizzas from Tre Pizzeria, health-conscious meals from Pharm Table, and regional favorites at Southtown Market. Existing local favorites such as 2M Smokehouse, Bakery Lorraine, and The Tasting Room continue to reinforce the airport’s mission of creating a true sense of place, transforming the traditional food court into a showcase of San Antonio’s vibrant culinary scene.

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