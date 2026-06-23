Texas Eats NOW: Unlimited Korean BBQ and Hot Pot Meet Chicago's Favorite Beef Sandwiches

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE Yummy 062226 (KSAT 2026)

YUMMY KITCHEN

12015 Culebra Rd, Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78253

Yummy Kitchen is an interactive all-you-can-eat dining destination in San Antonio that combines unlimited sushi, Korean barbecue, and hot pot under one roof. Guests can customize their experience by grilling marinated meats such as beef bulgogi, galbi, spicy chicken, and pork belly tableside, or by simmering fresh ingredients in a variety of hot pot broths. The restaurant has become a popular gathering spot for families and groups looking for an engaging, cook-it-yourself meal.

In addition to its Korean barbecue and hot pot offerings, Yummy Kitchen serves an extensive selection of sushi rolls, including spicy tuna, California, and specialty rolls featuring fresh seafood and fruit. Diners can also enjoy appetizers such as crab rangoons, shrimp tempura, spring rolls, and fried gyoza, along with a selection of sake and beverages that complement the lively, social dining experience.

TXE 062226 PORTILLOS (KSAT 2026)

PORTILLO’S

18678 I-35 N Frontage Rd., Schertz, TX 78154

Portillo’s officially opened its newest Texas location in Schertz on June 9, bringing the iconic flavors of Chicago to the rapidly growing I-35 corridor. What began as a small hot dog stand outside Chicago has evolved into a beloved fast-casual chain known for its energetic atmosphere, loyal fan base, and authentic Windy City favorites. The Schertz restaurant features the company’s modern “Restaurant of the Future” design, complete with double drive-thru lanes, indoor and outdoor seating, and convenient pickup options.

The menu is anchored by Portillo’s signature Italian beef sandwiches, piled high with thinly sliced roast beef and served dipped in savory gravy, alongside classic Chicago-style hot dogs topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, and pickles. Guests can also enjoy crinkle-cut fries and the legendary Chocolate Cake Shake, which blends an entire slice of chocolate cake into a rich milkshake. The grand opening drew enthusiastic crowds eager to experience one of Chicago’s most recognizable restaurant brands as it continues expanding throughout Texas.

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