Unexpected Latin-Asian Poolside Food at ANAQUA GARDEN BAR

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE SUPPER 073126 (KSAT 2026)

SUPPER

136 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Supper at Hotel Emma in San Antonio’s Pearl district is an upscale New American restaurant known for its seasonally driven menu, locally sourced ingredients, and creative takes on classic comfort food. Chef John Brand’s approach focuses on fresh flavors and dishes designed to bring people together around the table. Standout menu items include fried broccoli with peanuts and popcorn, green chorizo scotch eggs, crispy smoked quail, and seasonal seafood such as bronzini served with crispy potato chips and beet puree.

Supper also offers a popular breakfast and brunch menu featuring ricotta pancakes with lemon curd and berries, along with decadent beignets and other morning favorites. The restaurant’s sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere includes indoor dining and patio seating near the River Walk, while the bar serves creative cocktails such as The Earl, made with Earl Grey-infused gin. With polished service, inventive dishes, and a setting inside the historic Hotel Emma, Supper has become a standout destination in San Antonio’s culinary scene.

TXE ANAQUA 073126 (KSAT 2026)

ANAQUA GARDEN BAR & CORINNE

555 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Anaqua Garden Bar and Corinne offer two distinct dining experiences inspired by the flavors of South Texas. Anaqua Garden Bar brings Latin-Asian fusion to a relaxed poolside setting, with creative small plates, fresh seafood, tropical flavors, and craft cocktails. Menu highlights include Lobster Street Corn with lime crema and cotija, Guacapoke featuring ahi tuna and wonton chips, and Red Snapper Ceviche with leche de tigre.

Corinne offers a more traditional approach with American classics accented by South Texas and Gulf Coast flavors. The menu includes dishes such as Green Pozole Roasted Chicken, Kampachi Crudo, and weekend brunch favorites like Sweet Corn Cake Eggs Benedict and Jalapeño Chile Crisp Eggs. Together, the two concepts give guests a range of dining options, from casual poolside bites and refreshing cocktails at Anaqua to upscale comfort food and regional flavors at Corinne.

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