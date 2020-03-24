10 fun, educational websites your kids will love to visit while stuck at home
These websites will keep the minds of your kids sharp, and occupy some time
Worried about keeping your kids entertained and educationally stimulated now that they have increased free time in the wake of schools being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak?
Look no further than these websites that are fun, educational and safe for your children to take a few hours during the course of the day to explore.
1). Switcheroo Zoo
Site address: www.switcheroozoo.com
What it does: Helps them learn about animals by watching, listening and playing games.
2). Nat Geo for Kids
Site address: www.kids.nationalgeographic.com
What it does: Kids learn about geography and fascinating animals.
3). Into the Book
Site address: www.reading.ecb.org
What it does: Through playing games, kids can practice reading strategies.
4). Suessville
Site address: www.seussville.com
What it does: Allows kids to hang out with Dr. Seuss and his friends, all while playing games and reading.
5). ABC YA
Site address: abcya.com
What it does: Allows kids to practice math and reading skills.
6). Fun Brain
Site address: www.funbrain.com
What it does: Helps kid practice math and reading while playing games.
7). PBS Kids
Site address: www.pbs.org
What it does: Kids can learn while hanging out with their favorite PBS characters.
8). Star Fall
Site address: www.starfall.com
What it does: Students can practice their phonics skills with read-along stories.
9). Storyline online
Site address: www.storylineonline.net
What it does: Movie stars read their favorite stories to kids.
10). Highlights Kids
Site address: www.highlightskids.com
What it does: Allows kids to read, play games, learn random facts and do activities such as crafts and recipes.
