Free Dia de los Muertos festival returning to New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Get ready to party in New Braunfels at the family friendly Dia de los Muertos festival.

The free celebration of life festival will take place in downtown New Braunfels on Oct. 26 from noon to 10 p.m.

There will be live music from the Grammy Award-winning band Los Texmaniacs in addition to Flaco Jimenez, Augie Meyers, Conjunto Cats, Bidi Bidi Banda, Yvonne Vasquez Mariachi Group and Mariachi Tesoro de San Antonio.

Face painting, games and activities catered specifically to kids will be available.

"Those who celebrate it believe that at midnight on October 31, the souls of all deceased children come down from heaven and reunite with their families on November 1, and the souls of deceased adults come visit on November 2," according to the festival page.

Food vendors will be scattered throughout the festival, along with arts, crafts, jewelry, clothing and accessory vendors.

Festival proceeds benefit:

• Scholarships for numerous local high school students

• Sponsorship's for students to attend the National Hispanic Institute

• Small business grants

• Support for numerous nonprofit organizations

