Man faces child indecency charges after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after exposing himself and attempting to lure a young girl in west Bexar County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Eduardo Mora, 57, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of indecency with a child by exposure.

The family of a 12-year-old girl reported that a man in a dark-colored car was following her near Talley Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Mora got out of the car, exposed himself to the girl, and tried to lure her into a nearby home, the sheriff said.

The girl ran and told family members, who then called 911, according to Salazar.

Deputies responded to the area, located Mora, and arrested him. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail, with a bond set at $150,000.

