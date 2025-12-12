Man arrested on child pornography charges while out on bond for child sexual abuse case, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested on child pornography charges while out on bond for a child sexual abuse case, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday.

Cedric Wheeler, 47, was arrested Thursday on Grosenbacher Road in far west Bexar County for charges of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography, according to Salazar.

An undercover officer from an outside agency came into contact with Wheeler on the “dark web,” Salazar said. Wheeler exchanged pornographic material of a child with the officer.

The agency contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, who then arrested Wheeler, Salazar said.

Wheeler was already known to law enforcement, Salazar said. In July, Wheeler was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to his July arrest affidavit, Wheeler sexually abused a child starting from ages 5 to 6 years old until they were 11 years old.

Salazar said Wheeler was out on bond for his July arrest at the time of his arrest on Thursday.

Investigators were interviewing Wheeler on Thursday evening at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

Salazar said there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org.

