Suspect accused of striking Balcones Heights officer with vehicle identified

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Balcones Heights police officially identified a man accused of hitting one of their officers with a vehicle earlier this week.

Authorities said they were already investigating Justin Corey Bautista, 38, regarding several vehicle burglary and credit card abuse cases.

Officers approached Bautista and tried to take him into custody on Monday, but he evaded arrest, according to a news release.

According to police, when Bautista attempted to flee, he struck a Balcones Heights officer with his getaway vehicle and continued driving. The officer, who hit the ground, suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Bautista was ultimately taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Bexar County jail.

According to jail records, Bautista has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest connected to Monday’s arrest.

Balcones Heights police also described Bautista as an alleged “documented gang member” who violated his parole and is facing other felony charges stemming from the original burglary investigation.

Bautista’s bond amount for the total charges is unclear as of Thursday afternoon.

