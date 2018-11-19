2 women hospitalized in East Side vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two women were taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Houston Street and North Hackberry Street on the city's East Side.

According to police, a sedan and a black truck collided after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

Both women were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

