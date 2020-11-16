Bridge demolition causing major intersection, Loop 410 lane closures this week

SAN ANTONIO – A major intersection and a portion of Loop 410 will be closed Monday through Wednesday as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation demolish a bridge.

Two main lanes of Loop 410 will be closed in both directions from Culebra Road to Ingram Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the demolition.

The intersection at Loop 410 and Military Drive will also be closed while the bridge is demolished.

TxDOT is asking motorists to seek an alternate route during the closures.