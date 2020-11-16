75ºF

Traffic

Bridge demolition causing major intersection, Loop 410 lane closures this week

TxDOT crews are demolishing a bridge along Loop 410

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, San Antonio, TXDOT
Construction Alert from Texas Department of Transportation
Construction Alert from Texas Department of Transportation (Texas Department of Transportation)

SAN ANTONIO – A major intersection and a portion of Loop 410 will be closed Monday through Wednesday as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation demolish a bridge.

Two main lanes of Loop 410 will be closed in both directions from Culebra Road to Ingram Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the demolition.

The intersection at Loop 410 and Military Drive will also be closed while the bridge is demolished.

TxDOT is asking motorists to seek an alternate route during the closures.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: