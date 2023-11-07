Driver flees on foot after crashing vehicle into sedan, guardrail on access road of I-10, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say crashed their vehicle into a sedan and then into a guardrail, leaving one person injured.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on the access road of Interstate 10, near Crossroads Boulevard.

According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on the access road of I-10 West in a black sedan when he struck the back of another car.

Police said during the crash the sedan was redirected into an exterior guardrail. A passenger in his car suffered minor injuries from the collision and was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the sedan fled on foot southbound after the crash and has not been found. When located, the driver of the car will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

