4 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Converse.

Police said a pickup truck was traveling north on FM 1516 around 12:45 p.m. when the driver slowed down to make a left-hand turn into a mobile home park near Slumber Street.

The driver of a car following the pickup truck failed to slow down and rear-ended the pickup, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it hit a vehicle traveling south, police said.

Two people in the pickup truck and one person in each of the other two vehicles were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

