Bicyclist hit by car on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. near Guadalupe Street and South Zarzamora Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the bicyclist was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by the car. Police said the driver of the car told them he didn't see the bicyclist until it was too late.

The driver was found not to be intoxicated and did stop to render aid, police said.

The injured bicyclist was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No charges are expected to be filed.

