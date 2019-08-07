Bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is in the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near East Houston Street and North Presa Street downtown.

According to police, the bicyclist was riding on a sidewalk when a driver in a silver sedan jumped the curb and hit him.

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Investigators said they are now searching for the driver of the sedan who fled the scene following the crash.

