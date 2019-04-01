Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1950 block of East Houston Street, not far from North New Braunfels Road.

According to police, the man in his late 20s or early 30s was on a black bicycle wearing all black when he was hit from behind by a woman in a small white sedan.

The man hit was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with a serious head injury. The female driver will be evaluated for a DWI, police said.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department originally answered the call. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

