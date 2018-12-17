SAPD: 1 dead in vehicle crash on I-35 NB near Broadway

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following vehicle crash near downtown early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Authorities said the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 North near Broadway Street.

According to police, the call came from an off-duty SAPD officer who saw the accident. Police said the vehicle drove off the highway and then hit a palm tree. No one was ejected, but a woman was killed in the crash, police said. A man also inside the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are now trying to figure out who the couple are and where they were headed along with what happened to make them drive off the highway.

Police said northbound Interstate 35 to northbound Highway 281 is shut down while emergency crews work at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

#Breaking This is the fatal accident that has potions of the highway closed down pic.twitter.com/aYMyRBGMAv — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 17, 2018

#Breaking exit on 35 to 281 North is blocked off for an accident pic.twitter.com/12VLn49ZYp — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.