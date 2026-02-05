San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing team up for mobile food distribution this weekend

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A food distribution at the San Antonio Food Bank on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is teaming up with Boeing to host a mobile food distribution on Saturday.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Boeing Center at Tech Port, located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive.

According to a food bank news release, 600 households will receive fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples, proteins and dairy products.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required.

“This initiative marks the second of four planned distributions aimed at addressing food insecurity in San Antonio’s low-income areas,” the food bank said.

The food distribution event was made possible by a $100,000 grant from The Boeing Company, according to the food bank.

Read also: