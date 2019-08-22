Pickup truck crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in area

SAN ANTONIO - Some residents near Castle Hills were without power for a short time after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole late Wednesday night, Castle Hills police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Rector.

According to police, a couple was traveling on Blanco Road at a high rate of speed when the driver of the pickup truck lost control and crashed.

Police said the crash caused a bright flash of light and that power to homes, businesses and traffic lights around the area went out.

No one was hurt in the crash. CPS Energy was able to restore the power in roughly 30 minutes, officials said.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.