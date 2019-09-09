Rollover crash sends SAPD officer to hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the officer was searching for a wrong-way driver when, for an unknown reason, they rolled their vehicle.

Police said the officer was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. The officer is expected to recover.

Authorities did not identify the police officer or say if they located the wrong-way driver.

