Woman hit, killed by downtown bus identified

SAN ANTONIO - A woman hit and killed by a bus in downtown San Antonio was identified by the city Thursday.

Omega Mckinnon died after being hit by a charter bus making a left-hand turn onto Market Street from St. Mary's Street around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers arrived to find witnesses attempting to perform CPR. Emergency crews, however, pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses said Mckinnon had the right of way and was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by the bus.

The driver of the bus cooperated with authorities following the crash. Police said no one else was injured.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.