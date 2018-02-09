Solve a murder mystery at this Hill Country mansion

WIMBERLEY, Texas - It's a live game of Clue, and anyone can be the murderer -- even you.

The Old Glory Ranch in Wimberley is hosting a murder mystery dinner on its sprawling hill country property in May. Tickets to the event go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m.

This isn't the first time Old Glory Ranch has put on an event of this kind. Earlier this month, the venue organized a 1920s Prohibition era-themed murder mystery event.

The murder mystery party included dinner, beverages, desserts and appetizers -- all for $75.

Prices for the May murder mystery, which will be centered on the slaying of a fictitious oil tycoon J.G. Hewitt, have not yet been announced.

Those who go to the murder mystery dinner are charged with unmasking Hewitt's killer.

More information about the murder mystery dinner can be found on the Facebook event page.

