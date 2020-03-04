Salazar, Gerard Rickhoff frontrunners in Bexar County Sheriff race after early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is leading so far in his bid for a second term, while former Bexar County Clerk Gerard Rickhoff is leading on the Republican ticket.

Salazar is leading with 55% of the vote, beating out four other candidates including embattled former constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, who has 12% of the vote. Sharon Rodriguez is in second with 16% of the vote.

Rickhoff has 51% of the vote, holding off two other challengers including former chief criminal investigator Willie Ng. Ng trails with 31% of the vote.

The totals only include early votes.

If no candidate in each primary receives 50%, plus one vote, then the top two vote-getting candidates head into a runoff election on May 26.

Salazar’s first term as sheriff has had its difficulties.

The office dealt with numerous arrests of deputies and jailers, erroneous releases, inmate escapes and inmate suicides. Last year, the county jail also briefly fell out of compliance after failing a Texas Commision on Jail Standards inspection.

They were problems that persisted before Salazar’s term and ones that he promised to fix when he beat former Sheriff Susan Pamerleau in 2016.

