Political scientist: Chance of throwing out primary election results ‘vanishingly small’ 

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Republican Party Chairperson Cynthia Brehm added a bit of drama to the fallout over the software issue that caused an hourslong delay in consolidating the results of last week’s primary election.

Ahead of GOP precinct chair’s canvassing the results Wednesday evening, Brehm said Tuesday, “We don’t certify, you don’t have an election. What are you going to do? Throw it out.”

Unlikely alliance distrusts local 2020 primary results

But Wednesday afternoon, James Dickey, chairperson of the state Republican Party, said the following in a statement:

“I’ve spoken with Chairwoman Brehm and I don’t have any reason to believe she won’t certify the results.”

The Texas Election Code specifies that “the county chair ... shall canvass the precinct election returns.” It goes on to state, if the chair doesn’t, “the state chair ... may perform any administrative duty of the county chair.”

Elections official reports to county commissioners on ballot

Brehm has voiced concerns over alleged discrepancies in the local March 3 primary.

However, David Crockett, a political scientist at Trinity University, said, other than the technical glitches, he wasn’t aware of anything that would warrant having to start over.

“I can’t imagine a situation that would provoke that, barring uncovering some sort of malfeasance,” Crockett said.

Crockett said he also wasn’t aware of any election that’s been vacated “in recent history, and I have no knowledge of even distant history.” He described the chance of that happening as “vanishingly small.”

According to the office of Texas Secretary of State, those decisions would be up to a judge.

Although a local amount is not yet available, a spokesman said the state of Texas allocated approximately $15 million statewide in general revenue to stage the March 3 primary.