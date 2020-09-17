New San Antonio initiative looks to increase number of Latina voters in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – According to Pew Research, Latinos are expected for the first time to be the nation’s largest racial or ethnic minority in a U.S. presidential election, with a record 32 million projected to be eligible to vote.

Despite that statistic, the number of Latinos registered to vote is still far below the 60 million Latinos who live in the country.

That is why the Latina Vote initiative was launched last year by Amanda Reyna to help Latinos figure out if they were registered to vote or help them register.

“A lot of people might be under the impression that they are registered and may not be, so we want to make sure that they are in time for the election,” Reyna said.

Latina Vote is also a way to spread the word about the importance of voting within one’s own network of family and friends.

“One of the most important things to know is our voting power goes beyond just our individual vote,” Reyna said. “I think Latinas are in a unique position to advocate within their families, within their circle of friends in our community.”

If you need to figure out if you’re registered to vote, click here.

There are still a few weeks left to register, the deadline is Oct. 5.

