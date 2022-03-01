72º

Vote 2022

Election results 2022: Congress, U.S. Rep. 23, Democrat and Republican primaries

Incumbent GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales faces Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alía Garcia in the primary; Democrats John Lira and Priscilla Golden battle for spot in November

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Bexar County, Texas, Congress, Tony Gonzales, Elections, Vote 2022
. (KSAT)

Choose Your Race

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

U.S. Rep. District 23 Republican (District)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tony Gonzales*(R)
00%
Alma Arredondo-Lynch(R)
00%
Alia Garcia(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

U.S. Rep. District 23 Democrat (District)

Candidate

Votes

%

John Lira(D)
00%
Priscilla Golden(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Background

In 2020, Texas Congressional District 23 Rep. Tony Gonzales narrowly survived the Republican primary, beating Raul Reyes by only 46 votes.

After a full term in office, Gonzales has shored up his fundraising and hopes for a smoother primary race this year.

Between October and December 2021, Gonzales has raised more than $2.2 million, giving him a significant financial edge over his opponents, Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alía Garcia.

Gonzales has become a more visible member of the Republican party, leading a delegation of peers to the border last year.

If Gonzales wins the primary, he would face a Democratic opponent in the general election in November.

Democratic candidates for the district include U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Lira and Priscilla Golden.

Though the district is often competitive, Republicans have represented Congressional District 23 since 2014.

Congressional District 23 (KSAT)

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

email

twitter