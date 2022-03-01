Election results 2022: Congress, U.S. Rep. 23, Democrat and Republican primaries

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 1, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Background

In 2020, Texas Congressional District 23 Rep. Tony Gonzales narrowly survived the Republican primary, beating Raul Reyes by only 46 votes.

After a full term in office, Gonzales has shored up his fundraising and hopes for a smoother primary race this year.

Between October and December 2021, Gonzales has raised more than $2.2 million, giving him a significant financial edge over his opponents, Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alía Garcia.

Gonzales has become a more visible member of the Republican party, leading a delegation of peers to the border last year.

If Gonzales wins the primary, he would face a Democratic opponent in the general election in November.

Democratic candidates for the district include U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Lira and Priscilla Golden.

Though the district is often competitive, Republicans have represented Congressional District 23 since 2014.

Congressional District 23 (KSAT)

