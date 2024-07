SAN ANTONIO – Fifty-five years ago on Saturday, the “Eagle,” a lunar module, officially landed on the moon with astronaut Neil Armstrong famously noting the United States’ “small step for man” and “giant leap for mankind.”

In 2019, during the week of the historic moment’s 50th anniversary, KSAT 12 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explained what the temperature on the moon was like during Apollo 11′s moon landing.