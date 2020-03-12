Achoo! Oak allergy symptoms will peak soon

Itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and a stuffy nose -- it’s that time of year again for those who suffer from an oak allergy.

Oak season peaks in late March and early April. It usually comes to an end in early May. (KSAT 12)

Oak trees pollinate in late March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins." The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains.

Catkins are clusters of pollen that develop on oak trees when they pollinate. (KSAT 12)

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a headache for those who own lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result are piles of oak leaves on front lawns, patios, sidewalks, and backyards. Thankfully oak season comes to an end in early May.