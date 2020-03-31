This Day in Weather History: March 31st
Large hail falls in several places in South Texas, leaving behind damage
It was a busy, Spring day in South Texas as storms erupted along a cold front. While storms can generally produce hail this time of year, this event was unusual because so many received large hail. Places like Crystal City and Knippa saw damage, after baseball size hail pounded the area. Around San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Leon Springs, and Castle Hills also reported large hail.
