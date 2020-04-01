Sarah’s Science Classroom: Thunderstorms!
Join Meteorologist Sarah Spivey for a fun lesson on thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO – We’ve all heard the “boom” of thunder and seen the intense power of a lightning strike up close. But how do thunderstorms form? KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes you into her “classroom” to learn all about this interesting - and sometimes dangerous - weather phenomenon.
If you or your kids would like to continue to learn with Sarah, check out this fun and interesting weather trivia quiz!
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.