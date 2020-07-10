Record high temperatures possible across South Texas this weekend, next week

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t bring us anymore stress, a significant heat wave is poised to affect us over the next week. While we’re no stranger to bouts of dry, hot weather in South Texas, this upcoming stretch of heat may become dangerous for some. Record-setting heat is forecast for Sunday and early next week. Here’s what you need to know, along with a bit of historical perspective:
- A strengthening ridge of high pressure will cause temperatures to spike on Sunday and Monday.
- Both days could see record highs. Humidity levels will drop by the weekend, meaning it’ll be more of a dry heat. Right now, the forecast calls for 105°. Should we hit 106°, it would be the hottest temperature San Antonio has seen since 2013. In fact, in the drought-stricken summer of 2013, we managed to make it all the way up to 108°.
- Heat Advisories have already been posted for much of the area and may be reissued.
- The ridge will start to shift to our east by Tuesday. This will begin a slow easing of temperatures. Still, triple digits are forecast through the middle of next week. In addition, higher humidity levels will return by Wednesday.
- Unfortunately, the heat wave coincides with a return of drought conditions and water restrictions. Because of the strength of the ridge, the forecast calls for rain-free conditions through the foreseeable future.
- Cooling stations can be found around the city of San Antonio for those who need to escape the heat. A list of locations can be found here.