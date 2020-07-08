Metro Health issues heat advisory for San Antonio over next week

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a heat advisory due to forecasted high temperatures at or above 100 degrees starting later this week and into next week.

Latest hourly, daily forecast, alerts

Metro Health is reminding people not to leave children or pets alone in vehicles. If you see a child locked in a hot car you’re advised to write down the license plate number and car description and call police immediately. If you see a pet in a hot car call Animal Care Services at 311. City ordinance allows police and animal care officers to break a car’s window to rescue an endangered child or animal.

If you need a place to get out of the heat, you can go to one of the city’s 28 cooling centers.

Metro Health also urges residents to take the following precautions:

Spend time in public/private locations with air-conditioning such as public libraries, recreation centers, senior centers, shopping centers/malls during their business hours. Air-conditioning is the number one protective factor against heat-related illness and death.

Stay well-hydrated, regardless of your activity level.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and appropriate sunscreen.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine intake.

Avoid heavy and/or hot foods -- they add heat to your body.

Limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day. Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monitor those at high risk such as the elderly, infants, young children and people who are ill or have chronic diseases, such as heart disease or high blood pressure.

Do not leave children or pets unattended in a closed, parked vehicle.

12 hot spots to cool down with a raspa, paleta, fruit cup around SA this summer

Sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely health effects resulting from this heat level and heat stroke is likely with prolonged exposure.

The following are warning signs of heatstroke:

Red, hot and moist or dry skin.

No sweating.

Strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse.

Nausea.

Confusion or acting strangely.

If a child exhibits any of these signs after being in a hot vehicle, cool the child rapidly (not an ice bath, but by spraying them with cool water or with a garden hose).

Call 911 immediately.