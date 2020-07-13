Monday was San Antonio’s hottest day in seven years

SAN ANTONIO – With a scorching afternoon high temperature of 107 degrees recorded at San Antonio International Airport Monday afternoon, it was officially the hottest day in the Alamo City since June 29, 2013. Additionally, 107 degrees makes for the hottest temperature ever recorded in San Antonio for the month of July. A stat like that is impressive, because records go back to 1885. That’s 135 years!

Elsewhere, high temperature records were smashed. A Monday afternoon high temperature of 112 degrees at Del Rio International Airport ties the hottest temperature ever recorded in Del Rio since records have been taken (1905).

Our Weather Watchers reported impressive numbers across the KSAT 12 viewing area:

Bandera - 106° (Debbi Kiefer)

Boerne - 105° (Rick Reyes)

Bulverde - 104° (Brian Alston)

Del Rio - 113° (Warren Beitel)

Eagle Pass - 106° (Talia Sakr)

Floresville - 108° (Michael Kellett)

Helotes - 106° (Mr. Bill)

Kerrville - 106° (Gary Rauls)

Leakey - 104° (JoAnn Fisher)

New Braunfels - 109° (Michael Herring)

Panna Maria - 103° (Debbie Pawelek)

Rocksprings - 109° (Brenna Bissett)

Seguin - 106° (Bob & Helen Wall)

Universal City - 105° (Joe Mavrinac)

Utopia - 105° (Pam Crane)

Windcrest - 102° (Santa Jim)

Sizzlin’ Forecast

Although temperatures will begin to fall into the upper-90s by the weekend, humidity will return. This means that the heat index will still make it feel like it’s in the triple-digits.

Temperatures will fall into the upper-90s, but humidity will still be high. (KSAT 12)

Stay Cool, Y’all

Even though we’re Texans and are used to the heat, it’s important to remember these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Never leave pets or kids inside a parked vehicle

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade or air-conditioned places

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat-related illness

Walk your dogs in the morning or in the evening to avoid injuring their paws. If you have to take your puppers for a walk in the afternoon, keep on the grass or use heat-safe walking shoes

If you don’t have air conditioning and need places to stay cool, please consider these cooling centers open in San Antonio

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share pictures of how you’re staying cool with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

The latest video update from Your Weather Authority: