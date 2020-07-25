LIVE RADAR: Scattered downpours from Tropical Storm Hanna in San Antonio

For live radar, please play the video above.

Tropical Storm Hanna has been intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico Friday. As of 10PM Friday night, Hanna is moving west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Hanna will move onto the Texas coast Saturday, with landfall expected south of the Corpus Christi area. At the time of landfall Saturday, Hanna could be a Category 1 hurricane.

Regardless of name and title, the impacts to San Antonio and the surrounding areas will be the same: a chance at some much-needed rainfall!

