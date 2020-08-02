Triple-digit heat wave in San Antonio for the first week of August

August is typically the hottest month of the year for those of us around San Antonio, and we’ll start off the month true to form.

Thanks to an approaching dome of high pressure, afternoon highs will be near or above 100 degrees every day this week with little to no chance for rainfall.

It’s already been quite a hot summer for the KSAT 12 viewing area. Just this past month, there were 14 triple-digit days recorded at the San Antonio International Airport.

On Monday, July 13, San Antonio broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in July, hitting 107 degrees. Del Rio tied its all-time high temperature of 112 degrees on the same day.

Stay Cool, Y’all

Even though we’re Texans and are used to the heat, it’s important to remember these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade or air-conditioned places

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat-related illness

Walk your dogs in the morning or in the evening to avoid injuring their paws. If you have to take your puppers for a walk in the afternoon, keep on the grass or use heat-safe walking shoes

If you don’t have air conditioning and need places to stay cool, please consider these cooling centers open in San Antonio

Never Leave Children In A Parked Vehicle

According to Kids and Cars, 53 children became victims of hot car deaths last year. Officials are reminding people to never leave children or pets in vehicles.

