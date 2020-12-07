This Day in Weather History: December 7th

It was on this day in 2017, that widespread snowfall fell across Central and South Texas. It started with a powerful cold front, after the area had been dealing with record heat. As the cold air settled into the area, a storm system helped to develop areas of snow. The Hill Country saw accumulations in the morning, while San Antonio and points south saw winter weather during the nighttime hours. Officially San Antonio International Airport picked up 1.9″ of snow. It was the largest snowfall since the record-setting 1985 snow event and it ranks as the second earliest measurable snowfall for San Antonio since records have been kept (earliest was November 23, 1957).