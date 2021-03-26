Climate Minute: Volvo Going All-Electric

SAN ANTONIO – Volvo has announced that they plan to make and sell only fully electric vehicles by the year 2030.

The massive change will come in waves.

By 2025, Volvo says they’ll no longer sell vehicles with gasoline engines

By 2030, their inventory will be all-electric vehicles only

Volvo says this move is in an effort to combat climate change.

But, what’s the real benefit of going electric when it comes to your car? Mainly, it’s the reduction of emissions.

Watch the video above from KSAT Meteorologist Kaiti Blake to learn more about vehicle emissions and their effect on climate change

For more climate-related stories and information, head over to our KSAT Climate page.