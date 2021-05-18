Tornado Watch issued for San Antonio and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the counties in RED. A “watch” means that residents in the affected areas should watch out for the potential for severe weather such as hail, gusty winds, or an isolated tornado until 9 PM Tuesday. If you eventually receive a tornado or severe thunderstorm WARNING, please seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building away from windows.

A tornado watch is in effect for the counties in red until 9 pm Tuesday (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is also ongoing until 1 PM Thursday. Any heavy storms will likely producing flooding.

LIVE RADAR:

