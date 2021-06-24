Largest in Texas history: Hailstone that fell near Hondo sets state records

HONDO, Texas – Back on the evening of April 28, a severe thunderstorm produced damaging winds, a tornado, and very large hail across parts of Medina County.

Areas such as D’Hanis, Castroville, and Hondo were particularly hard hit.

Now, we have confirmation that one of the hailstones that fell on that day is the largest in Texas history.

A State Climate Extremes Committee met in May and confirmed that the hailstone set new records for the state of Texas in the following categories:

Volume: 40.239 cubic inches

Circumference: 19.73 inches

Diameter: 6.416 inches

Weight: 1.26 lbs

According to the SCEC’s report, the committee reviewed both “observational and meteorological evidence” of the gargantuan hailstone before voting unanimously that the measurements of the hailstone were valid and should be state records for Texas.

