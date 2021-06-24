Partly Cloudy icon
Largest in Texas history: Hailstone that fell near Hondo sets state records

Hailstone fell in late April

Kaiti Blake
, Meteorologist

Hailstone in Hondo measured through 3-D imaging
HONDO, Texas – Back on the evening of April 28, a severe thunderstorm produced damaging winds, a tornado, and very large hail across parts of Medina County.

Areas such as D’Hanis, Castroville, and Hondo were particularly hard hit.

Now, we have confirmation that one of the hailstones that fell on that day is the largest in Texas history.

Hailstone near Hondo may rank as one of the largest in Texas history

A State Climate Extremes Committee met in May and confirmed that the hailstone set new records for the state of Texas in the following categories:

  • Volume: 40.239 cubic inches
  • Circumference: 19.73 inches
  • Diameter: 6.416 inches
  • Weight: 1.26 lbs

According to the SCEC’s report, the committee reviewed both “observational and meteorological evidence” of the gargantuan hailstone before voting unanimously that the measurements of the hailstone were valid and should be state records for Texas.

Watch an episode of KSAT Explains about why it hails so much around South Texas below:

Episode 30: Why hail happens in San Antonio

