Hondo residents cleaning up after Wednesday’s severe storm

Hondo – Some Hondo residents spent the day cleaning up after Wednesday night’s storm left many homes and businesses damaged in its wake.

Many businesses that were impacted by the storm are located along Highway 90.

“It ripped up the whole roof and that’s the reason the water is going in, through the roof, and the water is everywhere,” said Rick Virani, a business owner.

While some businesses are closed due to the cleanup, Virani said he is thankful no one was hurt.

“If it’s Mother Nature, we cannot do anything. So let’s just hope for the best for everyone,” Virani said.

City officials are working to assess area storm damages, some of which were at city facilities.

“We had damage at the police department building, public works facility, our training center,” said Scott Albert, city manager of Hondo.

“The city of Hondo was very fortunate in that we only suffered damage and checking with the hospital this morning, they had no reportable injuries, no fatalities,” said Jim Danner, mayor of Hondo.