Rain, storm chances linger into the weekend

SAN ANTONIO – While it would have been nice to avoid the severe weather that came along with Wednesday’s rain, we’re already seeing some benefits:
- The Edwards Aquifer is up more than 3 feet since Wednesday, and it’s still rising.
- San Antonio International picked up more than 3 inches of rain between Wednesday night & Thursday morning.
- Some locations in extreme drought received more than 2 inches of much-needed rain.
As the weekend approaches, an area of low pressure will slowly move east across Texas. That’ll keep rain chances around for a couple more days. Here’s what you need to know:
- After some sprinkles Thursday evening, another round of rain will move in by Friday morning.
- Passing showers will be possible through Friday afternoon.
- By Friday evening, coverage of rain will begin to increase, leading to widespread showers & thunderstorms by early Saturday.
- Passing pockets of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder will move across South Texas throughout the day Saturday.
- By Saturday evening, rain will begin to wind down and end completely by Saturday night.
How Much More Rain?
- With areas of heavy rain expected Friday night through Saturday evening, an additional 1 inch of rain is likely for most areas across South Texas.
- There will certainly be some higher totals, where more than 3 inches of rain will be possible through the end of the day Saturday.
- Some localized flooding issues will be possible, especially by Saturday afternoon.
- The risk for any hail or damaging winds will be low both Friday and Saturday, but a small number of strong storms can’t be ruled out.