Rain, storm chances linger into the weekend

Rain chances will linger into the weekend thanks to an active weather setup

SAN ANTONIO – While it would have been nice to avoid the severe weather that came along with Wednesday’s rain, we’re already seeing some benefits:

The Edwards Aquifer is up more than 3 feet since Wednesday, and it’s still rising.

San Antonio International picked up more than 3 inches of rain between Wednesday night & Thursday morning.

Some locations in extreme drought received more than 2 inches of much-needed rain.

As the weekend approaches, an area of low pressure will slowly move east across Texas. That’ll keep rain chances around for a couple more days. Here’s what you need to know:

After some sprinkles Thursday evening, another round of rain will move in by Friday morning.

Passing showers will be possible through Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening , coverage of rain will begin to increase, leading to widespread showers & thunderstorms by early Saturday.

Passing pockets of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder will move across South Texas throughout the day Saturday.

By Saturday evening, rain will begin to wind down and end completely by Saturday night.

How Much More Rain?

Additional rainfall is expected through the first half of the weekend (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With areas of heavy rain expected Friday night through Saturday evening, an additional 1 inch of rain is likely for most areas across South Texas.

There will certainly be some higher totals, where more than 3 inches of rain will be possible through the end of the day Saturday.

Some localized flooding issues will be possible, especially by Saturday afternoon.

The risk for any hail or damaging winds will be low both Friday and Saturday, but a small number of strong storms can’t be ruled out.

Weekend At-A-Glance