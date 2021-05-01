Flash flooding prompts water rescues throughout San Antonio

Low water crossings have been reported across IH-35.

The torrential rainfall in San Antonio quickly flooded low-water crossings around the city on Saturday, resulting in several water rescue incidents.

As of 1 p.m., at least nine water rescue calls were reported to the San Antonio Fire Department, according to the department’s call log.

One of the areas of concern is along IH-35, where flooding has been reported at IH-35 at Alamo and IH-35 at Nogalitos.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras caught some of the ongoing water rescue efforts.

Saturday’s rain came after an already wet week in San Antonio. Before this week, it’d been nearly five months since San Antonio received more than an inch of rain in a 24-hour period. Since Tuesday, some areas have received more than seven inches of rain.

Authorities encourage drivers to avoid low water crossings and turn around instead of attempting to drive through a flooded street.

Flash flooding was reported along IhH-35 at San Pedro. (KSAT)

Read more: