Hail, strong winds cause widespread destruction throughout D’Hanis

D'HANIS, Texas – Residents in the Medina County community of D’Hanis are recovering from what many of them are convinced was a tornado.

Heavy rain, strong winds and super-sized hail pounded the area late Wednesday night, causing heavy damage to homes and cars.

Ryan Clark and his family took shelter in their bathroom as soon as they noticed the storm rolling in.

“It sounded like someone was just standing on the side of the house, hitting it with a sledgehammer,” Clark said. “Softball-sized hail come through the windows, and ended up all the way down the hallway, through the house.”

The hail left pock marks all over the siding of his home and broke several windows.

(D'Hanis Hail Damage April 2021) (KSAT)

Clark and his wife returned Thursday morning to clean up the mess after spending the rest of the night with relatives.

“It’s bad,” he said. “There’s a lot of glass inside. There’s a lot of water damage on our furniture.”