SAN ANTONIO – Some viewers in our area have reported seeing hail as big as baseballs as severe weather makes its way through our area.

Below is a gallery of some submissions from KSAT viewers:

Viewer submitted image, April 28, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Viewer submitted image, April 28, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Viewer submitted image, April 28, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Viewer submitted image, April 28, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Viewer submitted image, April 28, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)