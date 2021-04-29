Train derailed after hitting tree on tracks during storm in D’Hanis

Severe weather on Wednesday night caused a train to derail near D’Hanis along Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A train struck a downed tree during severe weather on Wednesday causing it to derail in D’Hanis.

Crews were at the scene of the derailment Thursday morning to clear the tracks that run along Highway 90, according to a KSAT journalist at the scene. D’Hanis is located about 10 miles west of Hondo.

According to a Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the train struck a tree that was on the tracks at about 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We believe the downed tree was caused by storm activity,” Tysver said.

None of the crew members were injured and repairs are underway, she said.

According to the National Weather Service, a report of a tornado near Highway 90 in the D’Hanis area was made around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. NWS officials and KSAT meteorologists urged anyone in the area to take shelter as the tornado warning was in effect.

NWS said they will send teams out to various locations to examine damage and debris to determine if there was a tornado.

Ad

At about 7 p.m., the storm was moving east, toward Hondo and Castroville, at 40 mph.