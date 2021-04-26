Rounds of storms possible in San Antonio this week

Scattered showers and storms are possible in San Antonio Tuesday, with a better chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret that we desperately need rain in San Antonio and South Central Texas.

With extreme drought present and Stage 2 water restrictions in place, we’ll be grateful for any bit of rain we can get.

This week, we’ll have a few opportunities to fill up our backyard rain gauges. Unfortunately, as is common this time of year, the chance for rain also comes with the possibility for strong or severe storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tuesday - 40% chance for storms in San Antonio

The first opportunity to see rain will be from lunchtime through the late afternoon .

A second round of storms will be possible after dark , when storms may develop out west in the Sierra Madres. We’ll be watching these storms carefully to see if they make it to San Antonio.

With both rounds of storms Tuesday, some could be strong or severe with large hail as the main threat, especially west of San Antonio. These areas (highlighted in yellow in the image below) are under a slight risk for severe weather.

Areas west of San Antonio and in the Hill Country are under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday Evening & Thursday Morning - 60% chance for storms in San Antonio