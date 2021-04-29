School districts announce closures due to damage from severe weather west of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – School districts west of San Antonio have announced closures for Thursday after a night of raucous storms that brought heavy rain, hail and strong wind.

Cities along the Highway 90 corridor appeared to have seen the most damage with toppled trees, powerlines and a train derailment near D’Hanis.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado touched down, yet, as officials still need to survey the damage to make that determination.

But due to damage sustained in the storms, the following school districts have announced they will cancel classes for the day.

D’Hanis ISD: School will be canceled Thursday due to rain and hail damage.

Hondo ISD: Classes will be closed Thursday “in order to assess the extent of the damage to our facilities, and to give our staff and school district families the time they need to do the same.” Classes will be back in session on Friday.

Medina Valley ISD: All campuses will be closed “due to large portions of the district not having electricity.”

Medina County was under a tornado warning twice overnight.

This story will be updated as more districts announce closures.

WATCH: A look at damage, flooding from storms in the San Antonio area.